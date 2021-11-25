Milford Youth Matters is holding a survey in preparation for the charity’s three-month-long timetable of courses to help young people in Pembrokeshire find work.
The Milford Haven-based youth charity is putting together its courses to help young people in the county get skills and experience for work, and is asking for ideas and views on what needs to be included.
The survey is open to all aged 16 to 25 and currently not in either education or employment.
So far, ideas suggested to the charity have included:
- SIA Door and Security Badges
- Fork Lift Training
- Welsh in the Workplace
If you have any views to put forward, contact Milford Youth Matters on 01646 663137.
