The future of Sealyham mansion near Wolfscastle has been secured as an Active Learning Centre, offering coastal and woodland residential learning experiences to young people.

Active Learning Group, a company that specialises in offering young people activity-based learning, has acquired the stunning Grade 2 listed mansion, which is set within 90-acres.

It is anticipated to reopen in Autumn 2022, but before it welcomes schools and clubs from across the UK and further afield, a full refurbishment will take place.

The Georgian country house served as a sanatorium and medical facility from 1923 to 1964, but since 1986 it has been a children's activity centre until closing in May 2021.

Active Learning Group’s managing director, Pat Milston FRGS, said: “This is a wonderful venture for us all and we are already underway with our plans.

"Our aim is that Sealyham will offer transformational outdoor learning experiences and adventures for young people, placing the stunning Pembrokeshire environment at their heart.

"It is supported by class-leading facilities, together with a management and instructor team that really understands the importance of building essential skills, character and wellbeing.

"We really look forward to welcoming both regular and new visitors next year”.

Nigel Miller, CEO for Active Learning Group, added: “We’re delighted that we have been able to secure the future for this venue. It has been an ambition of ours for some time.

"Our aim is to make outdoor education as accessible as possible to as many children as possible, and we’re excited to expand our outdoor educational provision.

"We want to create a journey that takes children from the enchantment of the woodlands to the charm of the coast, building confidence and character along the way.

"We’re exceptionally proud of the team who have worked so hard to realise this acquisition, and can’t wait to further support young people on their character-building journey in this beautiful part of the world.”

Last May, the Western Telegraph reported that Sealyham Activity Centre had closed down permanently after initially being closed during the first lockdown.

The centre offered accommodation for up to 120 people, and catered and self-catered stays and adventure days for both children and adults.