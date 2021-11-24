Pembrokeshire County Council and Morgan Sindall Construction have celebrated reaching the halfway stage of delivering Pembrokeshire’s £48.7m landmark new Haverfordwest High VC School building.

The milestone was marked with a ‘topping-out’ ceremony, where the client team were invited to view the progress that has been made on the former Sir Thomas Picton School site.

The new school building will accommodate 1,500 pupils aged 11-16 and 250 Sixth Form pupils, and will open its doors in September 2022.

Demolition of the former school began in January 2020, with all involved with the project working to ensure construction began in November 2020.

As part of the project, new sports facilities are being built on site, including an eight-court sports hall, a full-size floodlit 3G pitch and two multi-use games areas. The existing athletics track, all-weather pitch and grass pitches will also be retained.

The sports facilities will also be available for the local community to use outside of school hours.

Robert Williams, area director of Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We’re delighted to reach this major milestone at Haverfordwest High VC School and see this project really taking shape. Being at this stage of the project, despite all the challenges we have faced with the pandemic and supply chain, is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning at Pembrokeshire County Council, added: “I continue to be impressed with the huge efforts everyone has made to keep this project on time despite the many challenges that have had to be faced and overcome. My heartfelt thanks go to all involved and I very much look forward to this fantastic new school opening in September next year.”

Jane Harries, headteacher at Haverfordwest High VC School, said: “The school are delighted with the progress achieved by the team despite the challenges posed by Covid. To be able to keep the programme on time and on budget is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team from Pembrokeshire County Council, Morgan Sindall and all the contractors involved.”