Newport welcomed its new mayor at the Llwyngwair Manor Hotel on November 13.
Tim Thomas was appointed Mayor of the Town and Corporation of Newport for the forthcoming year at the meeting of the Court Leet.
Elizabeth Hawksworth presented the new Mayor with his chain of office, on behalf of her son the Lord Marcher.
Mr Thomas appointed his daughter Elin to be his Consort, David Coles to be Steward, The Reverend Anthony Wintle to be Chaplin, Martin Lewis to be Treasurer, Andrew Benham to be Court Secretary and Jack James to be Court Bailiff.
