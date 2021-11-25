Almost a year after winning the Pembrokeshire Volunteering ‘Mike Beckett’ Award (for groups aged under 25) Keyston Young Farmers Club's volunteers have finally received their trophy.
When the pandemic started the group rapidly adjusted their activities, not only to continue to support each other, but also the local community.
Their roles included helping local people with deliveries of shopping, prescriptions and even birthday cards, and offering support to those who were isolated.
They also took their fundraising efforts online, and with a ‘virtual’ Coast Path challenge raised over £2700.
Louise Wilkinson from PAVS (Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services) said: "I was very proud to present the young volunteers with their award.
"The group showed amazing resilience and community spirit, to support their community, during a very difficult time.
"Really demonstrating the YFC saying 'good farmers, good countrymen, good citizens.’
In October, Eleri George, Chairman, represented Keyston YFC alongside other ‘Community Champions’ from across Wales at the official opening of the Sixth Senedd in Cardiff.
During the event Eleri was able to speak to Prince Charles and the Queen about their work in Pembrokeshire.
The 2021 Pembrokeshire Volunteering Awards will be held on 9th December thanks to continued support from South Hook LNG.
