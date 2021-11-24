The charity Crimestoppers Wales has launched a new campaign to target those who get behind the wheel and drug drive.

From the 12 months April 2020 to April 2021, the charity received 1,097 reports on drink and drug driving across the four Welsh Police Force areas.

And for the seven-month period April 2021 to October 2021 some 1,020 anonymous reports were received - almost the same number as the whole of last year.

The charity reports that drug driving has continued to rise year-on-year at an alarming rate, with one in 20 fatalities on roads nationally being caused by drug drivers.

The campaign says that it seeks to increase anonymous reporting by the public of those who regularly drug drive.

Hayley Fry, Regional Manager Wales for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Whilst we are encouraged to see the rise in reports that we have received from the public, it highlights that drug driving is a major issue in Wales.

"During lockdown, reports about drug driving increased and this has continued over the last seven months.

“Many innocent lives are being put at risk by a small number of people who choose to break the law.

"Drug drivers put other people’s lives at risk and your information could help prevent a potentially damaging or fatal collision from happening.

“Our campaigns seek to both discourage those who may be thinking of getting behind the wheel and ensure they consider the implications of their actions on themselves, their families, or the families of potential victims.

"We are letting them know that people who take drugs and then drive are being reported, stopped, tested, and banned.

“Since we began in the late 1980s, we’ve always kept our promise that everyone who contacts us stays 100% anonymous. Always.

“If you have information, please use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

"Everyone has a part to play in making our roads safer across Wales.”

Crimestoppers' 0800 555 111 telephone number and website crimestoppers-uk.org gives people the power to pass on information about crime 100% anonymously.