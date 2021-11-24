ST CLEARS will feature in Carmarthenshire County Council's new strategy to develop natural outdoor features and spaces in the county, as it works to becoming a carbon zero authority by 2030.

Eight towns are being focused on including Llanelli, Carmarthen, Ammanford/Cross Hands, St Clears, Newcastle Emlyn, Kidwelly, Cwmamman and Llandovery.

The network of natural and semi-natural spaces and corridors that lies in between towns and villages, and threads through them, is known as Green and Blue Infrastructure (GBI).

This might include open spaces such as parks, private gardens, allotments, woodland, hedges, coastal habitats, as well as footpaths, cycle routes and watercourses.

People are being invited to give their views so that the council can identify and prioritise opportunities for the future of the network.

There is also an interactive map to highlight strengths, weaknesses and key opportunities across the eight towns.

All feedback will be considered and form part of the strategy.

Carmarthenshire County Council Cabinet Member for Planning, Cllr Mair Stephens, said: “Our goal is to identify existing green and blue infrastructure in Carmarthenshire, the challenges each town faces and the opportunities to improve the network around them.

"Green and blue infrastructure provides a range of benefits which are important to people and the wider communities they live in.

"It can provide high quality places for a community to come together, to volunteer, for education and for play.

"It can also play a vital role in addressing health and well-being challenges – with increasing evidence linking it to improvements in both physical and mental health.

"It will also look at how we can make more space for nature and increase the biodiversity value of open space with wildflowers or species-rich grassland, increasing the resilience of ecosystems, or by restoring river corridors.

"The infrastructure is an important tool to boost local economies and a town’s tourism potential.”

To take part, visit https://carmarthenshire-gbi-strategy-eng-luc.hub.arcgis.com/. The deadline is November 30.

Two weeks ago the council launched a new campaign Prosiect Zero Sir Gâr to coincide with COP26 – the global summit for climate action.

The campaign highlighted what the council is doing as they work towards becoming a net zero carbon authority by 2030.