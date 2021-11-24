Police officers attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Cleddau Bridge yesterday, which involved a motorcycle and a car.
The collision, which caused traffic delays in Neyland, occurred on the bridge at approximately 5.25pm on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 23.
Police officers attended, with the road 'passable during the incident' and had the scene cleared by 6.40pm.
