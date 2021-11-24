Jasmine Joyce has been selected for Great Britain's women's sevens squad for Friday’s opening round of the new season in Dubai.

The Pembrokeshire star returns to the GB squad having been involved with Wales women’s 15 a-side autumn series campaign.

The winger/full-back from St Davids was named as the player of the match in Wales' 23-5 win over Japan at Cardiff Arms Park.

But the Bristol Bear and double Olympian was recalled for GB, with matches scheduled this week and then early December.

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is set to kick off with with the Emirates Dubai Sevens tournament on 26-27 November.

Great Britain will participate in the opening two rounds of the series in Dubai, as part of their agreement to play the calendar year 2021.

Fresh from their September success in Vancouver and Edmonton where they won both ‘Fast Four’ events, GB women are drawn in Pool B.

Team GB will play alongside Olympic bronze medallists Fiji, Canada, Ireland and Russia in one of two pools of five teams.

Head coach Scott Forrest said: “There’s a nice consistency to the squad off the back of Canada which helps us in terms of building on the performances we had in Vancouver and Edmonton

“This group of players have created a really open and honest culture, it’s been exciting to see that grow over the last month and it’s great to be able to take that to Dubai.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience since coming together at the start of the year.

"We’ve developed even more and are in a better place post-Tokyo. The players have left GB in a better place for when it returns.”

Pool B schedule: Friday 26 November: Great Britain 7s v Russia 7s, 09.00 local time/05.00 UK time;

Great Britain 7s v Ireland 7s, 12.34 local time/08.34 UK time.

Saturday 27 November: Great Britain 7s v Canada 7s, 10.06 local time/06.06 UK time;

Fiji 7s v Great Britain 7s, 13.07 local time/09.07 UK time.