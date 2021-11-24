A man has been arrested for three offences when he was stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 23.
The three offences which the man was arrested for included driving under the influence of drugs, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.
He was arrested on the Tuesday afternoon while driving in Tenby, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been released under investigation for the drug driving offence.
Meanwhile, he was ‘remanded to appear at court’ for the other two motoring offences.
