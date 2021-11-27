Greenacres Rescue has announced that its annual festive night of bingo will return this December for the first time in two years.
With the event not held in the festive season of 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Pembrokeshire-based animal rescue centre is delighted to bring the event back to help raise funds for creatures across the county.
The bingo night will return to Pembrokeshire on the evening of Thursday, December 9, taking place at the Milford Haven branch of the Royal British Legion.
Doors will open at 7pm on the Thursday night for a 7.30pm start, with all welcome to attend.
This year’s event will also see, in addition to the bingo, a bar open and a raffle taking place with prizes available to win.
