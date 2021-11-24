A man was arrested in Milford Haven for driving under the influence of drugs after providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
The man was driving in the Steynton area of the town when he was stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
He was then taken into custody, where he provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
