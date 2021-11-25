PEMBROKESHIRE watersports provider Outer Reef has come on board to help Tenby’s Boxing Day Swim celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Outer Reef is the official watersports provider operating from Tenby’s North Beach, where the legendary swim takes place.

So this new partnership between the long-established company and swim organisers, Tenby Sea Swimming Association, is a fitting one.

The contribution from Outer Reef will see a welcome cash injection into this year’s special anniversary swim.

Mike May, business development manager for Outer Reef said: “We saw this sponsorship opportunity as a natural fit.

“Local community involvement is important for us - for example, this year we set up kids’ clubs in Tenby and Saundersfoot for local families to get back on the water after Covid lockdowns.

“We see our sponsorship of the popular Boxing Day swim as a long-term investment, and will be looking at further ways to support this annual event.”

Outer Reef was established in 1999 by local, Dean Gough, and in addition to Tenby North Beach, it operates across Pembrokeshire with activity bases at the Marine Centre of Excellence on Saundersfoot Harbour; Stackpole Estate and Gupton Farm, Freshwater West.

Tenby Sea Swimming Association chairman Chris Osborne welcomed the new link with Outer Reef, who join the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Harbour Wealth Management, Princes Gate Spring Water and N.D. Toy & Partners as sponsors of the anniversary swim.

Said Chris: “We're delighted to welcome on board Outer Reef, as the watersports provider on North Beach. There is obviously a natural fit with our Boxing Day Swim event and we look forward to working with them in years to come.”

The coronavirus pandemic put paid to the event’s half-century celebrations in 2020, but careful plans are now in place to ensure that the Tenby Boxing Day Swim takes place in a Covid-safe environment.

The swim’s essential features of the traditional stampede for the sea at 11am; crazy fancy dress – this year with a Golden theme – and fundraising for charity will be unchanged.

Participants who sign up for the swim by paying a nominal entry fee to help with fundraising – via tenbyboxingdayswim.co.uk/buy-tickets/ – will be entitled to receive a commemorative certificate to prove they were part of this historic event.

See www.TenbyBoxingDaySwim.co.uk and Tenby Boxing Day Swim on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram