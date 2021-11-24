More than 65 new jobs have been created for local people as B&M launches its brand new store In Haverfordwest.
The discount retailer has taken possession of the former Poundstretcher site at the Haverfordwest Bridge Meadow Retail Park which has undergone a huge internal and external refurbishment programme.
The new B&M will officially opening its doors at 9am tomorrow, Thursday, November 25.
Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homeware.
A spokesperson for the company said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new store in Haverfordwest and look forward to welcoming customers through its doors.”
“It is great that we have been able to bring our first store to the area and create even more jobs opportunities for local people.”
B&M is a fast-growing discount retailer, operating from more than 680 high street and out of town stores across the UK, as well as under the Babou brand in France.
Haverfordwest’s B&M store is off the Bridgend Square Roundabout on the same retail park as the town’s Morrisons and Halfords stores.
You can get there on the number 302 bus towards Hubberston from Fishguard Road, near Withybush Hospital, alighting at Picton Place and heading back up Cartlett Road on foot.
