A Pembrokeshire builder must pay more than £19,000 after admitting five unfair trading regulation offences.

Benjamin Michael Davies, 31, of Tanbank, Prendergast, Haverfordwest, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, November 22.

He admitted three counts of engaging in a commercial practice which was aggressive; one count of engaging in a commercial practice which was a misleading action containing false information, and one count of knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence.

All five counts related to incidents in Tegryn, Llanfyrnach.

The aggressive trading accusations related to three separate dates in August last year, while the other two charges took place between June 23 and August 12 last year.

Four of the charges referred to repairs that were made to a shed roof in the village.

Davies admitted to being 'engaged in a commercial practice which was aggressive …in that it significantly impaired or was likely to significantly impair the average consumer's freedom of choice or conduct in relation to a product concerned, namely the repair of a shed roof at the consumer's property, through the use of harassment, coercion or undue influence’.

The aggressive practice also ‘caused or was likely to cause [the customer] to take a transactional decision he would not have taken otherwise'.

Davies also admitted knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice ‘which contravened the requirements of professional diligence’ and ‘engaging in a commercial practice which was a misleading action in that it contained false information’.

Both these charges were also said to have been likely to influence the purchasing decisions of the average customer.

He was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay £10,500 compensation and £2,487 costs, as well as a £190 victim surcharge; a total of £19,177 which he will have to pay off at £500 a month, starting next month.