Pembrokeshire residents have been crowned the best recyclers in Wales for the second year running.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that Pembrokeshire remained the best-performing local authority area for recycling from April 2020 to March 2021.

A total of 73.2 per cent of all waste collected by Pembrokeshire County Council was recycled during that period – the highest figure Pembrokeshire has ever seen - and up from the 72 percent the previous year.

The Welsh Government recycling target for local authorities is 64 per cent.

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment, said he was extremely proud at Pembrokeshire topping the charts for the second year in a row.

“This is fantastic news,” said Cllr Tomos.

“To be number one for recycling in Wales again is a big achievement in its own right but to have actually improved the percentage of recycling from what was already an extremely high level is an incredible effort.

“I want to say a huge thank you to you, the people of Pembrokeshire, for your efforts.

“Pembrokeshire wants to be leading the climate change agenda and become a leading sustainable energy hub nationally so cutting our waste and increasing recycling is an important part of those wider ambitions.”

As well as thanking Pembrokeshire residents for their efforts, Cllr Tomos also paid tribute to the collection crews, waste and recycling centre operatives and the staff behind the scenes who have helped to make the achievement possible.

Pembrokeshire’s achievement was also praised by Welsh Government minister for climate change Julie James, who said: “Congratulations Pembrokeshire for being Wales’ best recyclers for the second year in a row.

“Considering Wales is ranked third in the world for recycling, this is quite the achievement.

“Thank you to everyone in Pembrokeshire for doing your bit to fight the climate and nature emergency and accelerate the move to a more circular economy where we keep materials in use for longer and avoid all waste.

“This collective effort will help us build a Wales we can be proud to pass onto our future generations.”

See more information about thecouncil’s Waste and Recycling service at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling