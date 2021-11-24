Police are appealing for any witnesses following an alleged assault in Haverfordwest town centre earlier this year.
The alleged assault took place in Castle Square in the county town in the early hours of Saturday, July 31.
The victim of the alleged assault was a 22-year-old man, who was attacked by four individuals at approximately 2am on the Saturday morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police investigated and made enquiries, subsequently arresting a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man; both have been released under investigation since.
Police said: “Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: DP-20210731-141.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
