A newly formed Pembrokeshire-based men’s shed is holding its first Christmas celebration, with all welcome to attend.
Hubberston and Hakin Men’s Shed set up in Milford Haven earlier this year and has had a very successful first few months.
Since forming last summer, the group has begun regular meetings and activities, as well as even taking on projects such as restoring the manger at Milford Haven Memorial Gardens.
The group has now announced its first Christmas celebration, taking place this December; a bazaar, with tea and coffee, cakes, a raffle and crafts to offer.
The celebration will take place at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, December 11.
To book a table, which costs £5 for the day, email hakin.mens.shed@gmail.com
