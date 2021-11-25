As part of an ongoing major construction project in the centre of Haverfordwest, demolition work has begun at Western Quayside, commonly known as the former Ocky White building.

Western Quayside, demolition of which started earlier this year, will make way for a three-storey development with a food emporium, bar and rooftop terrace.

The demolition of the site is due to be completed by mid-December, at which point the focus will switch to the installation of the substructure foundations, with the project as a whole set to be complete by early 2023.

The Pembrokeshire County Council-run project is funded by the Welsh Government Transforming Towns programme and the Building for the Future programme through the European Regional Development Fund, with John Weavers Ltd as contractors.

Rachel Moxey, head of economic development and regeneration, said the development aims to encourage greater vitality and resilience within the town centre overtime.

“The project is evidence of the authority’s commitment to support the regeneration of Pembrokeshire’s county town,” she said, adding, “Not only will it help drive footfall to Haverfordwest, it will also support business growth and create an additional community hub.”

Minister for climate change Julie James said about the Transforming Towns programme: “Our programme is providing £136 million to further support the economic and social recovery of town and city centres across Wales, building on existing investment of £800 million in over 50 of our towns since 2014.

“Our town centre first policy means that town centres should be the first consideration for all decisions on the location of workplaces and services. Our town and city centres face many challenges which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“That’s why we are investing heavily to ensure that our towns not only survive but thrive, and we are brave in reinvigorating them into places where people want to spend their time.”

Councillor Tom Tudor of the Castle Ward in Haverfordwest added: “Combined with other initiatives taking place, I am very optimistic that Haverfordwest town centre will become a thriving commercial and residential location of choice, creating a distinct destination and sense of place.”