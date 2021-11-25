A man was arrested and subsequently charged with drink driving, after being stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit yesterday evening.
The man was stopped by police while driving through Letterston on the evening of Wednesday, November 24.
Once he was arrested and taken into custody, his lowest breath reading was more than 70ug, twice the legal limit of 35ug, when he was then charged.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has been ‘bailed to attend court in due course.’
