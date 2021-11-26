As part of the £60million Pembroke Dock Marine project, work has begun to redevelop areas of Pembroke Port to ‘create a world-class energy and engineering centre of excellence.’

The project is part of the £1.3billion Swansea Bay City Deal, and aims to create the necessary facilities and infrastructure to support the growing marine renewables industry.

It also aims to ‘act as a focal point for capturing the economic value from wind, wave and tidal renewable energy projects.’

Funded by the deal, the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and private investment, the project is expected to bring approximately 1,800 year-round jobs.

Contractors R&M Williams are currently on site, managing the first phase of the project; the renovation of the four Grade II-listed Hangar Annexes, attached to the Sunderland Hangars.

This work will ‘create flexible modern workspaces and a workshop,’ with this phase of the project set to be completed by November 2022.

Additional works are expected to start in the new year, including enlarging a slipway, extending the port’s laydown and fabrication spaces, and installing a new workboat pontoon.

Steve Edwards, commercial director at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “It’s wonderful to see the project underway at Pembroke Port. We’re creating a modern facility here that will allow developers of cutting-edge marine energy technology to reach commercialisation.

“Crucially, Pembroke Dock Marine is a significant first step to unlocking further interest and investment in Pembrokeshire aligned to the floating offshore wind opportunity in the Celtic Sea.

“With further investment and growth, the region’s supply chain could benefit substantially from the £682m opportunities and 3,000 jobs associated with floating offshore wind identified by offshore renewable energy catapult.”

Town councillor and deputy mayor of Pembroke Dock, Joshua Beynon, said: “This huge piece of development in our town is a fantastic opportunity to provide green jobs and employment for residents across Pembroke Dock and Pembrokeshire.