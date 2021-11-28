A FRIENDSHIP that has lasted 70 years has seen two Pembrokeshire pensioners team up to help out with carpentry projects.

Don Ellis and John Brock have linked up as members of The Carew Cheriton Control Group, also using their their gift as talented signwriters.

Both are well respected for their skills and knowledge, working with timber and their expertise with complex roof construction.

“I’m still in charge at 94, as Don is only 85," joked John, who started working with his old friend way back in 1948.

Don, from Saundersfoot, started his working life as an apprentice carpenter with the local building firm of Davies and Johns in Kilgetty.

It was here that he teamed up with John Brock, who was to become his mentor for the next three years.

John had joined the firm in 1948 after completing three years service with the Royal Corps of Signals in Khartoum, being attached to the Sudanese Defence Force.

Don went on to work for Arthur Williams in Saundersfoot, before starting his National Service in 1956, after which he became a self employed carpenter.

In later life Don and his wife will be remembered for their time running the Broadmead in Heywood Lane Tenby and the garage and stores at Whitehill Cresselly.

John left the building firm in 1954 to help with the family bakery and grocery business in Milton known as E. Palmer & Co.

It was here that he became well known delivering over a wide area of South Pembrokeshire until it closed in 1974.

He returned to his first love of carpentry with Gabriel Wade Wales Ltd. in Milford Haven.

John ended his working life with Malden Builders Merchants, spending his time mainly in Scotland and on Shetland.

In recent years, however, John and Don have teamed up again as members of The Carew Cheriton Control Group.

And their skill on carpentry projects and their gift as talented signwriters shows there's no substitute for experience.