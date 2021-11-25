The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for west Wales, with the heavy wind expected to last in the area for almost all of Friday and Saturday.
The wind is now forecasted throughout Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion for between 9am on the morning of Friday, November 26, and 6pm on Saturday, November 27.
Friday’s weather warning for wind will cover Cornwall and Devon, the west coast of Wales, the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Some areas of northern England and the east of Scotland is experiencing an amber weather warning for wind.
Meanwhile, Saturday’s weather warning for wind will cover the entirety of the UK, apart from London and large parts of the south east of England.
The Met Office has said about what to expect during the heavy winds:
- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
- Some damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
