There have been 323 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area, according to the latest figures (Thursday, November 25).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 169 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 127 in Pembrokeshire and 27 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 47,367 – 27,128 in Carmarthenshire, 13,909 in Pembrokeshire and 6,330 in Ceredigion.
Two further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 609 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,377 new cases of coronavirus and nine further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 498,101 cases and 6,377 deaths.
There have been 24,896 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,465,562 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,260,038 have had their second dose.
Booster doses have been given to 765,875 people and 40,422 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is no longer updating its vaccination reports with invitations for third ‘booster’ doses now going out to residents across the three counties in priority order.
