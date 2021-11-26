Dyfed-Powys Police is supporting the 2021 White Ribbon campaign, which promotes the end of male violence against women.
The force is flying the White Ribbon flag at police headquarters in Carmarthen to demonstrate its determination to tackle all violence against women as a priority.
The flag of the white ribbon, urged to be worn by men and boys, is a symbolic promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.
Dyfed-Powys Police received accreditation to draft a three-year plan to set the goals to tackle violence against women.
Temporary chief constable Claire Parmenter said:
“Victims need to have the confidence to report domestic abuse to us, and this is an opportunity to show my commitment to work with partners to provide the help and support they need. I’m proud that we continue with our White Ribbon accreditation, demonstrating our commitment to take a stand in tackling all violence against women.”
Police and crime commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, said: “Join us in pledging never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women. We continue to hold our UK White Ribbon accredited status, working on an action plan to achieve the best service for vulnerable victims and survivors.”
For more information on the campaign, visit www.whiteribboncampaign.co.uk
