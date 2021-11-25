Newport’s Castle Inn is holding a quiz night and raffle tonight, Thursday, November 25, with all proceeds to go to the Newport Surf Lifesaving Club clubhouse appeal.
Newport Surf Lifesaving Club (NSLSC) is raising money to refurbish the clubhouse which stands at the entrance to Newport Sands.
Built by the local community in the 1980s, the purpose-built premises, where club members meet and train, is now in urgent need of refurbishment.
The club launched a Just Giving page this summer in an attempt to raise £35,000 funds towards the cost of repairs to ensure the building remains fit for purpose.
The quiz takes place tonight, Thursday, November 25. There is a maximum of 21 tables and a maximum of four people per team. Entry costs £5 per person with all money donated to the surf club.
There are prizes for the quiz, a raffle and silent auctions of local artwork.
“Newport Surf Life Saving is an important part of Newport’s history and its future,” said the Castle’s owner, Glyn Richards.
“Many of the people that go through the club go on to lifeguard Pembrokeshire’s beaches and really do save lives.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.