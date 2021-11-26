Milford Haven Town Council has announced that there will be a switching on of the Christmas lights in the town, although this will not be an official event.

The usual event would see Father Christmas switching the lights on while on a balcony, but due to Covid-19, the official turning on of the lights is unable to go ahead.

However, the Christmas lights in Milford Haven will be being switched on at approximately 7pm on Wednesday, December 1 as the festive month starts.