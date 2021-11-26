Milford Haven Town Council has announced that there will be a switching on of the Christmas lights in the town, although this will not be an official event.
The usual event would see Father Christmas switching the lights on while on a balcony, but due to Covid-19, the official turning on of the lights is unable to go ahead.
However, the Christmas lights in Milford Haven will be being switched on at approximately 7pm on Wednesday, December 1 as the festive month starts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.