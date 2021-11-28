Children in Pembrokeshire will soon be able to collect a book this Christmas from a community centre, donating free books as part of the festive period.
The Mount Community Centre in Milford Haven has been unable, due to Covid-19 reasons, to hold its annual celebration where Father Christmas visits the centre and speaks to the children of the county.
However, the community centre is hosting a book donation, with books being given out by trustees of the centre and with support from Milford Haven School.
Children will be able to collect the brand new books, which are for all ages 1-11, at the community centre between 11.30am and 1pm on Saturday, December 11.
