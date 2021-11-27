The Port of Milford Haven now has seven new electric Volkswagen Transporter vans in service to help reduce carbon emissions, to be used in Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock.
The investment is one of many initiatives the port is taking to assist in reaching net zero by 2050.
Other steps being taken by the port include the £60m Pembroke Dock Marine project, and Milford Haven: Energy Kingdom.
Procurement manager at the port, Caroline Thomas, said: “These electric vehicles offer a greener solution to our transport needs which reduces our environmental impact both in terms of air quality and noise pollution.
“We have a number of temporary charging points across the Port and will soon be installing permanent 22kW chargers and a rapid 53kW charger at Milford Waterfront in collaboration with Pembrokeshire County Council.”
Tam Bardell, energy development manager, added: “In 2019 we switched our energy to a renewable energy tariff which means all of our electricity usage comes from renewable sources.
“As a port, we are continuously looking for ways to improve our energy efficiency and have invested heavily over the years in solar panels, LED lighting, heat pumps, insulation, and many other smart energy innovations to minimise our carbon emissions.”
