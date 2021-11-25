The closure of Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire has been delayed until 2028, defence secretary Ben Wallace has revealed.

The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, famously nicknamed, The Welsh Cavalry, will then be moving to a revamped Caerwent Barracks.

The move, described as "a boost for Wales", is part of ‘Future Soldier’, the Army’s most radical transformation in over 20 years.

Mr Wallace said that the reconfiguration will see an overall increase in the number of soldiers who are based in Wales.

“Future Soldier is reinforced by the ambition outlined in the Defence Command Paper to transform the Army into a more agile, integrated, lethal, expeditionary force," he said.

“We have underpinned this generational work with an extra £8.6bn for Army equipment, bringing the total investment to £41.3 billion.”

“Our army will operate across the globe, equipped with the capabilities to face down a myriad of threats from cyber warfare through to battlefield conflict.”

Secretary of state of Wales Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, has welcomed the news.

“The Armed Forces have long had a hugely significant presence in Wales and the announcement that this presence will be enhanced and increased is fantastic news," he said

“The Welsh Cavalry’s move to Monmouthshire, the basing of a new Reserve unit in Wrexham and an overall increase in the Army footprint underlines the vital role that Wales continues to play in the UK’s defence and the importance of the Armed Forces to the Welsh economy.”

It has been announced that the Barracks in Brecon will not be sold, and will continue to house the military headquarters for the majority of troops based in Wales.

The increased Army footprint in Wales will be supported by £320 million investment.

Welsh infantry soldiers will remain at the heart of the Army’s warfighting capability with the 1st Battalion, The Royal Welsh receiving the Army’s new Armoured Personnel Carrier, Boxer.

They will continue to be based on Salisbury Plain, forming a crucial part of the Army’s high-end warfighting division.

The Welsh Guards, based out of Windsor, will continue to balance prestigious ceremonial and protection duties of the Royal Household alongside their light Infantry role.