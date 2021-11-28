A Pembrokeshire organisation has appealed to hear from local clubs or groups to see how it can help their Christmas.
Milford Haven Round Table is calling out for ‘local charities, good causes, sports groups, community groups, support groups and individuals’ which would benefit from a donation this festive period.
The organisation, which is known for donating throughout Milford Haven, has raised thousands through the annual carnival, fireworks display and Santa Run.
A spokesperson said: “As we approach Christmas, we would like to hear from you if we can help your group or cause in some way.”
“Simply message us or email milfordhaven@roundtable.org.uk introducing yourselves and how exactly we could help you achieve your aims and objectives here in the Milford Haven community.”
