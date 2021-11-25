County Hall in Haverfordwest is lighting up orange tonight (Thursday, November 25) to highlight the United Nations campaign against gender violence.
The campaign, ‘#OrangeTheWorld: End Violence Against Women Now!’ is a 16-day campaign from November 25 to Friday, December 10.
Many groups worldwide are supporting the UN campaign, including Soroptimists International Haverfordwest, who contacted Pembrokeshire County Council to request the illumination.
Susie Blacklaw-Jones, a member of the Soroptimists International Haverfordwest, said: “This is a campaign that, as a women’s group, we feel it very important to support.”
Pembrokeshire County Council leader, Cllr David Simpson, added: “This is an incredibly important issue and we are grateful to Soroptimist International Haverfordwest for helping to draw attention to the campaign and raise local awareness.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.