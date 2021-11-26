TENBY is putting on the festive sparkle with dozens of matching Christmas trees, which will shine out a welcome to Santa tomorrow, Saturday, November 27.

The aim of the similar trees is to show how the whole town has been working together.

Town mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall said:

“It has been such a challenging year, but throughout, Tenby has been at its best. “So this Christmas, we want to be at our best too.”

Tenby Town Council’s festivities committee wanted the 2021 Christmas decorations to be bigger, better and brighter, and so the authority has funded the pretty trees around St. Mary’s Church, Tudor Square and St. George’s Street.

Businesses have been encouraged to join in to buy their own matching trees, while others have been sponsored by businesses and individuals.

Cllr Matthew Ronovitz, who came up with the idea, said: “I am delighted so many people and businesses have embraced this initiative and I hope that even more will join in next year. The town is rightly showing itself off.”

The trees have been designed by local florist Shelley Webb who said: “I am grateful to Tenby Town Council for asking me to do this. I hope everyone enjoys this festive splash of creativity.”

The trees will be complementing Tenby’s big Christmas lights switch-on tomorrow, Saturday, November 27.

The mayor and Father Christmas will meet at Castle Hill at 4.30pm to take part in a ‘blue light’ parade with Tenby’s coastguard, firefighters and RNLI crew members.

As they procession enters Tudor Square, there will be a festive flurry of snow from the roof of Tenby House Hotel before the lights on the town’s Christmas tree in the church grounds are turned on at 5pm.

In the square, DJ Steve Briers will be on hand throughout the afternoon to keep the Christmas atmosphere swinging with plenty of festive, chart and popular music favourites.

Kelly Williams School of Dance will be performing from 1.30pm to 2pm before the Salvation Army band and Tenby Friendship Group take over to lead community carol singing in Tudor Square.

Local vocalist Mike Jones will then take to the stage at 2.30pm followed by the Sleeping Dogs duo at 3.45pm, who will lead the final build-up to the arrival of Father Christmas.

*While this event is permitted under current Covid-19 restrictions as it is open air, members of the public are advised that attendance is at their own discretion and they need to be mindful of social distancing requirements.

Anyone displaying Covid-19 symptoms should not attend.

Unfortunately, there will be no grotto and family entertainment in the De Valence following the lights switch on this year. However, the De Valence’s regular Quirky Crafters will be holding a Christmas craft fayre at the Pavilion during the day.