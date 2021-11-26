Police are appealing after a 33-year-old woman has gone missing from the Narberth area.
Natasha is described as ‘tall, with long, red hair and was seen wearing a red jumper.’
She was last seen at her home address in the town at around noon yesterday (Thursday, November 25), and is believed to be in a red Skoda, registration CU15 JUY.
Anybody with information which could help find Natasha is urged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by visiting https://orlo.uk/P4N6A or by 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or calling 101.
Quote reference: 20211125-172.
