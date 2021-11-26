A Bulgarian fast food worker, who had moved to Pembrokeshire to live and work, took his own life, an inquest heard on Thursday.

Ferdi Asenov, aged 20, was born and educated in Bulgaria. Upon leaving school, he worked in a local bakery making pastries, croissants, and pizza.

He then came to the UK, living in Milford Haven where he worked at USA Fried Chicken in Charles Street.

Acting coroner’s officer, Maggie Julien, said that Mr Asenov did not have a partner in the UK. He had never drunk alcohol or used drugs in Bulgaria and had only started drinking socially when he came to the Britain.

He was described as in general good spirits, planning to return to Bulgaria in the summer for a holiday.

Mr Asenov was last seen by his friend and employer at 11.40pm on April 16 this year when they shut up the fast food shop together.

The following day he rang him at 1pm but could not reach him, which was unusual. He broke the door to Mr Asenov’s flat down and found him dead.

Police were called to the premises and confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Asenov’s level of blood alcohol to be 198 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of blood, which would have a potential negative effect on motor and cognitive functions. It also revealed indications of previous self-harm.

The cause of death was given as hanging.

Coroner, Paul Bennett, recorded a conclusion of suicide saying that he believed there had been an intention by Mr Asenov to end his life.

“I would wish to convey my condolences to his family on such a tragic end to Mr Asenov’s life and to say how sorry that the circumstances are such that led him to take his life,” he said.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.