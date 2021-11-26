A Mercedes driver, caught driving through Croesgoch at more than twice the drink-drive limit, has lost his licence for three years and been fined more than £500.

Gwion Davies was caught driving through the village in his Mercedes A180, with personalised plates, on November 6 this year; with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35.

The 26-year-old from Wesley Place, Clifton, Bristol admitted drink-driving when he appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 23.

He was fined £576 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £58 and £85 costs. His guilty plea was taken into account by magistrates when imposing sentence.

He must pay the total of £719 by January 18 next year.

Davies was also disqualified from driving for 36 months.

 