A Mercedes driver, caught driving through Croesgoch at more than twice the drink-drive limit, has lost his licence for three years and been fined more than £500.
Gwion Davies was caught driving through the village in his Mercedes A180, with personalised plates, on November 6 this year; with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35.
The 26-year-old from Wesley Place, Clifton, Bristol admitted drink-driving when he appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 23.
He was fined £576 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £58 and £85 costs. His guilty plea was taken into account by magistrates when imposing sentence.
He must pay the total of £719 by January 18 next year.
Davies was also disqualified from driving for 36 months.
