Mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock, recently presented Pembrokeshire-based charity Megan’s Starr Foundation with a donation of £350 from Neyland Community Hub.
The donation comes after the town’s firework display, which many people attended and generously donated to, with all profits going to the charity.
Cllr Hancock was alongside fellow town councillors from Neyland at the presentation of the cheque; including Andrew Moley Cole, Gareth Lawlor, Mike Harry, Paul Miller, Simon Churchill and Ashley Phelan.
Nicola Harteveld from Megan’s Starr Foundation said after receiving the donation: “This gesture is absolutely incredible, and we can’t thank them and the community of Neyland enough.
“This will help us to continue offering our free counselling services to the young people of Pembrokeshire.”
Simon Hancock added: “The community firework display was extremely well attended and really enjoyed by the many children present.
“As a result of the donations taken on the gate, we are delighted to be able to make this donation to the Megan's Starr Foundation.
“This registered charity does vital work in raising awareness of mental health and bullying and makes a real difference especially for young people.”
