A Pembrokeshire karate club recently travelled to Neath, a year later than expected, to complete the 2019/20 Welsh season, before it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Members of Milford Haven Karate Club made the journey, including Gethin Adams, who was still in contention for a third-placed finish overall.
Competing in what will be his new category for the 2022 season, the under 16s, he overcame experienced fighters before taking silver, narrowly missing gold in a close final.
That set up a one-off fight for that third spot, but he didn't even need to take to the dojo, as his opponent forfeited.
Meanwhile, Connor John was debuting in the under 14s category, and managed to reach the final before also settling for silver after also losing to a very experienced fighter.
Chief instructor at the club, Kevin John, said afterwards: "I'm so proud of them and what they have done.
"Nearly two years away from competing, and to perform the way they did was something special.”
John added both fighters couldn't wait for the new season to start, and also admitted that son Connor's silver medal was "something I never achieved in my debut fights."
