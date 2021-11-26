A man was arrested yesterday evening by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit for driving under the influence of drugs.
He was stop-checked by police in Honeyborough, Neyland, on the evening of Thursday, November 25, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
Upon his arrest, he was taken into custody where he provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
