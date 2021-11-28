Dyfed-Powys Police has congratulated a Haverfordwest officer, who has won the ‘newcomer of the year’ title at the annual police awards ceremony.
Described as ‘professional and compassionate,’ Emily Silvester was nominated by a group of her colleagues.
PC Daniel Richards said: “Emily carries out the role as if she has been a police officer for many years. She is cool, calm and collected and nothing seems to phase her.”
Sergeant Antonia Trueman said:
“It is difficult to highlight one particular time Emily was outstanding - she is a consistently hard-working, professional and compassionate police officer.”
The ceremony was held virtually on November 19, and highlights those within the force who have made an exceptional contribution to policing priorities.
The Newcomer of the Year award recognises individuals who are new to the organisation and already showing outstanding commitment to their professional development, with Emily being with the force for less than two years.
PC Eve Rees added:
“Emily embodies the values of Dyfed-Powys Police. She is a committed and valued member of the team who demonstrates a high level of professionalism when dealing with the public and her colleagues. She is hardworking, popular, and an inspiration to others. Emily is a pleasure to work with.”
