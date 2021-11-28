A Pembrokeshire County Councillor recently visited the site of the upcoming Haverfordwest High VC School, set to open in 2022.
Cllr Alison Tudor, councillor of the Prendergast Ward in Haverfordwest, was impressed by the work being done to build the £48.7m school building.
She visited the site with her husband Thomas, councillor of the Castle Ward in Haverfordwest.
The county council recently celebrated reaching the halfway point of the school’s construction.
Cllr Alison Tudor said: “It was a pleasure to have a site visit to see the amazing progress on the new build.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.