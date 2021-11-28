A Pembrokeshire County Councillor recently visited the site of the upcoming Haverfordwest High VC School, set to open in 2022.

Cllr Alison Tudor, councillor of the Prendergast Ward in Haverfordwest, was impressed by the work being done to build the £48.7m school building.

She visited the site with her husband Thomas, councillor of the Castle Ward in Haverfordwest.

The county council recently celebrated reaching the halfway point of the school’s construction.

Cllr Alison Tudor said: “It was a pleasure to have a site visit to see the amazing progress on the new build.”