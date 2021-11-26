An inquest has been opened into the death of a Sageston man who lost his life in a workshop fire in the grounds of his home earlier this year.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, opened and adjourned the inquest of Michael Scourfield, saying that he hoped that there would be a pre-inquest hearing early next year that would look at the information available.

Acting coroner’s officer, Maggie Julien, told the inquest that emergency services had been called to a workshop fire in Sageston at 10.05am on Saturday, June 12.

55-year-old Mr Scourfield had been inside the workshop and died at the scene.

She said that a full investigation onto the circumstances of the fire, by Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive, was currently underway.

Mr Bennett said that he hoped to hold a further hearing early next year that would look at the information gathered from the investigation.

“I appreciate that as a family you are still coming to terms with the circumstances of Mr Scourfield’s death,” he told the attending relatives.

“I would like to extend my condolences to you all.”

Mr Scourfield’s family has a long association with Carew Cricket Club, and following the news of his death in June the club paid tribute to him.

“This is so sad, and such a tragic loss, not only to the family, but the club and the whole county,” said club life member Gethin Evans.

“Michael gave so much of his time to Carew Cricket Club. What he couldn’t do on the field, he did it off the field, and he did a fantastic job for us.”

The club added on social media: "Michael was an integral part of the club for decades, and his support and sponsorship played a major role in helping the club get to where we are today.

"Over the years he held pretty much every role within the club, from scorer to chairman, and cared deeply about the club. There are no words to expressive the shock and sorrow felt around the club yesterday.

"His loss leaves a massive hole and he will always be remembered."