An inquest has been opened into the death of a man following an assault in Pembrokeshire, last month.
Acting coroner’s officer, Maggie Julien, told the hearing that police and ambulance had attended an address at Tenby Court, Monkton on Wednesday, October 13, following a 999 call reporting that a man was injured and unconscious.
The man, named as 41-year-old Lee Thomas, was taken to hospital where he was put into intensive care. However, he did not survive his injuries and died on November 10.
Mrs Julien said that a man was currently on remand, having been arrested and charged with section 18 assault.
She added that a post-mortem undertaken by Home Office pathologists would "further direct ongoing criminal proceedings".
Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, opened the inquest and adjourned it for 28 days, to be reviewed thereafter depending on the outcome of the ongoing criminal proceedings.
