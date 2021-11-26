Another 293 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area, according to the latest figures (Friday, November 26).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 146 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 111 in Pembrokeshire and 36 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 47,660 – 27,274 in Carmarthenshire, 14,020 in Pembrokeshire and 6,366 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 609 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,927 new cases of coronavirus and five further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 501,028 cases and 6,382 deaths.
There have been 29,171 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,465,943 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,260,662 have had their second dose.
Booster doses have been given to 781,025 people and 40,673 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is no longer updating its vaccination reports with invitations for third ‘booster’ doses now going out to residents across the three counties in priority order.
