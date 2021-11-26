Pembroke Dock has sworn in its youngest mayor following the resignation of its incumbent.
Town and county councillor Josh Beynon, who was also deputy mayor of Pembroke Dock Town Council, has stepped up early to take over from Cllr Terry Judkins.
Cllr Beynon posted his delight at administering the mayoral oath of office and being sworn in as interim mayor if Pembroke Dock on Facebook, adding:
“It’s an honour to be the youngest mayor in both the town and Pembrokeshire’s history and I look forward to promoting the town and the values I hold dear of compassion, equality and kindness.”
A Pembroke Dock Town Council statement said: “It is with regret that the office of Pembroke Dock Town Council has been informed that the mayor Cllr Terry Judkins will be stepping down as mayor with immediate effect.
“Cllr Judkins has thanked councillors for support during his short term, but due to personal reasons and extra work commitments this has resulted in him being unable to attend events and give his full attention to the role.
"He therefore felt it was best for him to step down and allow the deputy mayor Cllr Beynon to take over the role for the remainder of the term to allow for events to be represented in events throughout the county."
Cllr Beynon will be interim mayor until Thursday, December 2 when full council meet, and an official vote will take place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.