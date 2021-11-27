The Torch Theatre has announced that extra performances have been added to this year’s pantomime, Cinderella, starring Pembrokeshire’s own Rosey Cale in the title role.
With opening night on Thursday, December 16, and the last performance on New Year’s Eve, tickets have been selling quickly, with extra performances added due to popular demand.
Rosey said: “It’s a pleasure to be involved in this year’s Torch Theatre pantomime.
"I remember coming to the Torch as a child with both my school and my family, it was always something we looked forward to in the countdown to Christmas and so it’s a real honour to be on the stage this year as Cinderella!”
The show will be overseen by Peter Doran, who said: “It’s fantastic that we’re having to put in extra dates; it seems that despite everything that’s going on, our audience are determined to have a great time this Christmas and we can certainly guarantee that this is what they’ll get here at the Torch pantomime.”
To comply with Welsh Government requirements, the Torch Theatre will require a Covid pass, or proof of a negative Covid-19 test for those aged 18 and above to attend.
To get your tickets to the Torch’s 177th production, visit torchtheatre.co.uk/cinderella/ or call the Box Office on 01646 695267.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.