A former footballer, based in Pembrokeshire, has been signing copies of his new book in Haverfordwest, which focuses on his playing career and retirement in west Wales.
Bobby Brown, who played for clubs including Watford, Northampton Town and Cardiff City, has lived in Pembrokeshire for decades since ending his footballing career, owning The Rising Sun in Pelcomb for almost 30 years.
Bobby even played for Great Britain and for England Amateurs, in an international career which saw him cross paths with footballing icons including Stanley Matthews, Stan Mortensen and Jimmy Greaves.
Bobby was such highly regarded player, that he was days away from signing for AC Milan, before an unfortunate heart attack to the club’s manager stopped the deal going through. One of many stories told in Bobby’s autobiography.
Across his career, Bobby scored 124 goals in 203 Football League appearances, before he retired due to injury, and moved to Pembrokeshire with his wife in 1983.
Like many in lockdown, Bobby wrote a book about his life, with he titled All He Can Do Is Score Goals.
Bobby visited Victoria Bookshop in Haverfordwest on the afternoon of Friday, November 26, to sign copies of his book.
Signed copies of All He Can Do Is Score Goals, are available at the bookshop, located on Bridge Street.
