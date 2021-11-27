The BBC recently visited Pembrokeshire, showing off many beautiful aspects of our west Wales county during a filming of Bargain Hunt.
The programme aired on BBC One at 12.15pm on the afternoon of Friday, November 26, and is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Set mainly in Narberth, the bargain hunters stayed in the town, while presenter Christina Trevanion visited Haverfordwest Town Museum.
She met with curator for the museum, Dr Simon Hancock, who showed and talked her through the collection of wartime ceramic souvenirs held at the museum.
