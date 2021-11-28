There is to be an introduction of housing measures to help protect poultry and other captive birds from avian influenza, following an increase in findings of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in poultry.
The chief veterinary office for Wales agreed to the introduction after the findings, combined with increased risk levels.
The new measures, which will take effect on Monday, November 29, will see all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors, and follow strict biosecurity measures, to limit the spread of disease.
All keepers will continue to be required by law to take a range of biosecurity precautions, including:
- Checking existing housing structures are fit for housing
- Considering how welfare of birds can be enhanced while they are housed
- Putting up additional housing or netting where necessary
A spokesperson said: “It is vital that strict biosecurity measures continue to be observed while birds are housed, as housing does not mitigate the disease risk as much as effective biosecurity.”
A biosecurity checklist can be found on the Welsh Government website at https://gov.wales/
For further information, email the Animal Health and Welfare team at Pembrokeshire County Council at awelfare@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.