Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr David Simpson, has provided his latest update, warning that Covid has not gone away.

“As of today the positive rate locally was 551.6 per 100,000 people.

“I must repeat that Covid-19 has not gone away and the wave of positive cases sweeping across Europe is a concern.

“I would please ask that you also keep in mind the simple things we can all do to give ourselves the best protection against Covid-19 and slow down the spread.

“Continue to work from home where you can, take up vaccination including the booster when offered, keep your distance where possible, use face coverings where required, maintain hand hygiene, meet outdoors when the weather allows and let fresh air in if you are meeting indoors.

“I would also take this opportunity to remind everyone that the Welsh Government has now extended the use of the NHS Covid Pass for further settings.

“This applies if you are aged 18 or over and also relates to unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people in the audience, any outdoor or indoor unseated venues with a capacity of over 4,000 and any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance. To get a NHS pass and for more information, see: https://gov.wales/get-your-nhs-covid-pass

“At the last three-week review the First Minister did not introduce the NHS Pass for use in hospitality settings but that remains a possibility for the next review on Friday December 10.

“I would urge everyone to do their shopping locally wherever possible (this Christmas period).

“We have some incredible businesses across our county – including the much-loved markets - and our support will be extremely important to businesses and traders after what has been a tough period.

“All council car parks will be free on Saturdays and Sundays in December to aid popping into the local shops and picking up some gifts.

“I plan to update you all once again just before Christmas so until then please enjoy the build up to the festive season safely.”